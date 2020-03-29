RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

RLJ Lodging Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 68.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. RLJ Lodging Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 8.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.3%.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Shares of RLJ opened at $7.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average is $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.46. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $19.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $347.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.86 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 4.35%. Equities research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RLJ. Barclays downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.