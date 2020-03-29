Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 60.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TMHC. B. Riley decreased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Taylor Morrison Home stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,583,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294,510. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $28.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $1,403,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,225,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 3,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $86,298.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,752 shares in the company, valued at $46,392.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,107 shares of company stock worth $2,810,087. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,101,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,797,000 after purchasing an additional 361,133 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,619,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,261,000 after purchasing an additional 619,103 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,076,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,392,000 after purchasing an additional 582,508 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 368.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,828,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,825,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,906,000 after purchasing an additional 923,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

