Sailer Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 204,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,068,000 after buying an additional 23,707 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $978,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 67,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 22,248 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNCL traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.76. The company had a trading volume of 246,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,106. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.44. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This is an increase from Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

