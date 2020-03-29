Sailer Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 407 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,748,495,000 after purchasing an additional 548,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,196,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100,637 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,256,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,049,476,000 after purchasing an additional 135,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,031,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,016,993,000 after purchasing an additional 85,048 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DIS traded down $8.96 on Friday, reaching $96.40. 30,568,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,973,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $190.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.02. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.60.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.59.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

