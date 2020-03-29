Sailer Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 1,823 Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,211,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,394 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 600.5% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 994,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,322,000 after acquiring an additional 852,434 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 2,368,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,659,000 after buying an additional 600,970 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $44,178,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Welltower by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,933,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,622,794,000 after buying an additional 532,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Shares of Welltower stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $49.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,939,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,154,818. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Welltower Inc has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $93.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.34.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

