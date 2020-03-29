Sailer Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 3,009 Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

PEAK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ:PEAK traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.03. 6,464,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,456,870. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.54. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $531.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.80 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

