Sailer Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 338 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

PSA traded up $3.75 on Friday, reaching $191.52. 1,749,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,098. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.20. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $155.37 and a fifty-two week high of $266.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 53.41%. The firm had revenue of $717.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSA. Argus cut their price target on Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Public Storage from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Public Storage from $255.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.18.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

