Sailer Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 342 American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,612,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,133,390,000 after buying an additional 238,036 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 40,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 181.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 104,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,130,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.31.

AMT traded down $3.72 on Friday, hitting $218.48. 3,367,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,597,676. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $258.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at $998,029.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,144 shares of company stock worth $2,332,308. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

