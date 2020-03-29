Sailer Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 3,957 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,957 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,897,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,637,641. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.