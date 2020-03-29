Sailer Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 8,192 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Sailer Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,144,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,067.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 77,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 70,459 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $608,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,443,000.

Shares of SDY traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.51. 1,155,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,735. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.35 and a 200 day moving average of $102.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $108.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.6687 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

