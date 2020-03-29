Sailer Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSTA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $524,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 19,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSTA traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.67. 288,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,597. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $38.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

