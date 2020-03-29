Sailer Financial LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $5.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,377,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,368. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $192.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.4254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

