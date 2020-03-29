Sailer Financial LLC Buys Shares of 3,788 Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.23. The company had a trading volume of 302,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,402. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $35.74 and a twelve month high of $51.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This is an increase from Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

