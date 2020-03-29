Sailer Financial LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 36,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000. Healthcare Trust Of America makes up 0.8% of Sailer Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust Of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

In other Healthcare Trust Of America news, Director Vicki U. Booth purchased 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,443.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $5,717,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,038 shares in the company, valued at $13,341,714.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTA stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $25.13. 1,769,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,189. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.08. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $34.22.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $176.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.01 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 4.36%. Analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

