Sailer Financial LLC Invests $171,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $3,451,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in General Mills by 235.7% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 45,555 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 68.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 27.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 692,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,173,000 after acquiring an additional 151,187 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.82. 6,661,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,577,474. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.70 and a 200 day moving average of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from to in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.18.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $370,910.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,082,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

