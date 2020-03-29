Sailer Financial LLC Invests $196,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 18,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 74,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.08.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $181,626.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,938.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,532 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,386. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GILD traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.85. The company had a trading volume of 16,521,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,575,904. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The firm has a market cap of $92.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.64.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.