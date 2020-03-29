Sailer Financial LLC Invests $415,000 in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 244.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 346.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DG traded up $5.60 on Friday, reaching $146.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,686,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,269. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $116.15 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.11 and a 200-day moving average of $156.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 19.02%.

DG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

