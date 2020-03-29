Sailer Financial LLC Invests $513,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Sailer Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $15,137,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of VEU traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.27. 12,918,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,575,405. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $54.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average of $50.92.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

