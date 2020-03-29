Sailer Financial LLC Invests $519,000 in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.4% of Sailer Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,731,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 339.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 263,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,455,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $4.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.81. 4,763,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,780. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.14. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.8009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

