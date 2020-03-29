Sailer Financial LLC Invests $65,000 in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Niemann Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,107,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 180,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 46,943 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,848,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,615,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,610,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.01. 311,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,965. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.80. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $46.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.336 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th.

