Sailer Financial LLC Invests $72,000 in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAT. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 178,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 39,557 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $900,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $888,000. 55I LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $727,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 2,109.6% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 19,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 19,029 shares during the last quarter.

FMAT traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.05. 47,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,130. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $34.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

