Sailer Financial LLC Makes New $140,000 Investment in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 33,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 22,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Larry M. Venturelli purchased 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $91,611.00. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPK traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $11.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,957,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,468,722. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPK shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

