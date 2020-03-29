Sailer Financial LLC Makes New $145,000 Investment in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 735 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,439,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,724,066. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.49. The firm has a market cap of $124.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.96.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

