Sailer Financial LLC Makes New $358,000 Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.53.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,022,855.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $3.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,267,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,235. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $186.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.77.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

Cummins declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

