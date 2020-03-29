Sailer Financial LLC Makes New $465,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.3% of Sailer Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,074,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780,000 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 514.4% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,938,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,490,000 after buying an additional 2,459,852 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,212,000 after buying an additional 1,389,943 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,843,000 after buying an additional 644,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,655,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $4.18 on Friday, reaching $126.93. 9,728,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,104,952. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.32.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

