Sailer Financial LLC Makes New $90,000 Investment in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on WMB. Citigroup reduced their price target on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Williams Companies from $25.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.23.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong bought 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $502,590.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,246,838.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael A. Creel bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $478,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,027 shares in the company, valued at $517,567.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 83,600 shares of company stock worth $1,363,083. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,715,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,712,500. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.47. Williams Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.83.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.50%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.