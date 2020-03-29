Sailer Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN traded down $55.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,900.10. 5,387,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,834,648. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,185.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,962.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,844.41. The company has a market capitalization of $973.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.58, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total value of $7,652,615.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at $108,500,939.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 724,962 shares of company stock worth $1,482,615,847. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,333.20.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

