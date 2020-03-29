Sailer Financial LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Sailer Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 215,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $567,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 442,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,450,000 after acquiring an additional 109,390 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 219,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.96. 15,468,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,452,169. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.45. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.2519 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

