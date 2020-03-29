Sailer Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,731,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter.

VV stock traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,986. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.45. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $100.90 and a 52 week high of $156.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

