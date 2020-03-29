Sailer Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Fastenal by 265.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 120.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,463,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,451,313. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

In other Fastenal news, Director Darren R. Jackson acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $640,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,945 shares of company stock worth $672,514 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

