Sailer Financial LLC Purchases New Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,334 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $820,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 28,452 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 323,993 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $48,991,000 after buying an additional 31,273 shares during the period. Laffer Investments acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $1,121,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday. Stephens cut their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on FedEx from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on FedEx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.91.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $5.02 on Friday, reaching $120.58. 2,619,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,238,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.75. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

