Sailer Financial LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of Sailer Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 318.5% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8,075.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWS stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.09. 1,156,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,308. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.84 and its 200-day moving average is $89.50. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $53.42 and a 52 week high of $96.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.5894 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

