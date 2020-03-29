Sailer Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543,287 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,628,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850,215 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $105,038,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,780,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,133 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.39.

Shares of MO remained flat at $$36.64 during midday trading on Friday. 14,679,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,902,316. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $57.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.64. The stock has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of -50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

