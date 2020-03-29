Sailer Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 208.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First American Financial by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FAF traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $43.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,274,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,257. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.57. First American Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First American Financial Corp will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.86.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

