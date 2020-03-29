Sailer Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 121 Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Investments bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,399,000 after acquiring an additional 89,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Camp Peter Van sold 1,459 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.29, for a total transaction of $864,151.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,828.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.91, for a total transaction of $145,977.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,842 shares of company stock valued at $20,143,610. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQIX traded up $6.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $594.27. The company had a trading volume of 616,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 99.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $440.72 and a twelve month high of $657.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $601.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $577.37.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $2.66 per share. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $652.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and set a $665.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $623.26.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

