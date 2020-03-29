Sailer Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 3,546 Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,546 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.5% of Sailer Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,655,255,000 after purchasing an additional 586,305 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,946,698,000 after purchasing an additional 179,597 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,653,122,000 after purchasing an additional 399,725 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,617,552 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,226,761,000 after purchasing an additional 136,550 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,218,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,139,473,000 after purchasing an additional 605,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded down $4.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.55. 7,119,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,599,606. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $247.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.79. The company has a market capitalization of $212.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.20.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

