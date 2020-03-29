Sailer Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 4,261 Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREL. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,194,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the third quarter worth $402,000. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 89,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 15,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the third quarter worth $370,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,803. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $29.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.282 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

