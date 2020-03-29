Sailer Financial LLC Takes $433,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,395 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $15,388,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,326,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 72,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $3.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,962,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,109,822. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.43. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $188.96. The stock has a market cap of $98.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.24.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

