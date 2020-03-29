Sailer Financial LLC Takes $89,000 Position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vereit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vereit during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vereit during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vereit during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Vereit during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VER. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vereit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.19.

VER stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.08. 18,779,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,191,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.23. Vereit Inc has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vereit Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%. Vereit’s payout ratio is presently 79.71%.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

