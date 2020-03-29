Sailer Financial LLC Takes $97,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,730 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 469,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 226,358 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

FENY stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.37. 1,232,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,340. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $18.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $14.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.