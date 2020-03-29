Sailer Financial LLC Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $674,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $1,061,000. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $1,192,000. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.95. The company had a trading volume of 51,550,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,741,400. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.37 and its 200-day moving average is $64.19. The company has a market capitalization of $164.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

