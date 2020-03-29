Sailer Financial LLC Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 25,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 272.9% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 42,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 31,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.23. The stock had a trading volume of 140,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,825. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $43.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.