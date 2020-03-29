Sailer Financial LLC Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 397,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after buying an additional 117,791 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 608,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,783,000 after buying an additional 86,427 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 681,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,390,000 after purchasing an additional 66,398 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 115,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 61,464 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,019,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $28.33. 115,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,365. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.57. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $38.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.089 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This is an increase from Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

