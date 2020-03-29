Sailer Financial LLC Takes Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $728,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 193,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,770,000 after acquiring an additional 18,351 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 83,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 23,217 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,426,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,282,000 after acquiring an additional 202,063 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.10. 525,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,648. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $51.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average of $50.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.