Sailer Financial LLC Takes Position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Sailer Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $10.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,863. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.27. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $167.79 and a twelve month high of $269.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.6957 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

