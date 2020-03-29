Sailer Financial LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Sailer Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $476,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $23,696,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $4.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,648. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.81. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $163.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.211 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

