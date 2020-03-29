Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCY. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury General in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercury General during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury General during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

MCY stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $38.50. The company had a trading volume of 316,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,311. Mercury General Co. has a 1 year low of $33.45 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day moving average is $49.11. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.38.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.63 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently 96.92%.

In other Mercury General news, Chairman George Joseph bought 75,419 shares of Mercury General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,936,061.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 18,884,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,171,599.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

