Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Heritage Commerce at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HTBK shares. TheStreet downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on Heritage Commerce in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ HTBK traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $7.86. 335,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,634. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Heritage Commerce Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $472.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $41.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.65 million. Equities analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack W. Conner bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $130,200.00. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.89 per share, with a total value of $54,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,261 shares in the company, valued at $242,422.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 35,700 shares of company stock valued at $403,537 over the last quarter. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

