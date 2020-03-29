Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 15,725 Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Macerich by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 684,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,434,000 after acquiring an additional 173,697 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,107,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,738,000 after purchasing an additional 259,643 shares during the last quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Macerich in the fourth quarter worth about $2,991,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Macerich in the fourth quarter worth about $2,670,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,747,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Macerich from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Macerich currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.42.

In other news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. bought 8,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $199,314.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,120.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 130,365 shares of company stock valued at $1,749,180. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAC traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $6.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,438,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,390,419. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $974.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.76. Macerich Co has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $44.73.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.79). Macerich had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Macerich Co will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 32.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.75%.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

