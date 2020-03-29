Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,207,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,035 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $853,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Huntsman by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 328,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after buying an additional 45,095 shares during the last quarter. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,133,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Huntsman by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 382,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after buying an additional 207,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HUN traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.24. 2,835,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,774,237. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.76.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

In other Huntsman news, CEO Peter R. Huntsman purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $142,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,544,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,517,924.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ronald W. Gerrard sold 12,876 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $263,571.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 189,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,441.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 44,625 shares of company stock valued at $789,217. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.01.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

